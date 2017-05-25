VIEW GALLERY

Get your makeup palettes and brushes ready because there’s a new eyeshadow trend going around Instagram and it’s making everyone want a tropical drink. Sunset eyeshadow is this summer’s new eye makeup look and you certainly don’t want to miss it if you’re a beauty buff.

This style captures the brilliant colors of the sunset and places them around the eyes like halos. From bright yellows to subdued pinks, your eyes will look as radiant as the setting summer sun itself. You can even add your own little touches like glitter or gloss to make yourself shine like twilight.

These helpful makeup tutorials will teach you how to get the look for yourself. Spoiler: it’s not as hard as it looks!

If you want to go all out on the look, you might consider getting the Natasha Denona Sunset Eyeshadow Palette. It is on the pricey side, but it’ll be worth getting if you want to capture that sort of summer evening touch. The palette features 15 tones, including shades like “sundazed” (chroma crystal gold), “Bermuda” (matte pastel peachy nude), “Panjin” (matte red) and “horizon” (matte warm orange).

There are also more affordable palette options from brands like Morphe, Juvia’s Place and Sephora’s own brand.

Shine bright this summer and make it your best one yet. You might not even have to watch the sunset if you can have one of your very own.