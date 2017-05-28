This is not talked about near often enough, and I feel compelled as a journalist to change that. Cher was recently honored as an icon at the Billboard Music Awards, but her music isn’t the only thing that’s iconic — her Twitter feed is InSaNe.

It’s a language all of its own. Cher’s tweets are half emoji, (and all caps) and she has mastered it in a way that we have not yet encountered. Not only is her Twitter feed completely devoid of chill (a woman after my own heart), but it is littered with emojis not to accentuate phrases, but in place of many words.

Sometimes she gives us cheat sheets to catch up with her.

Emoji School😉

❄️👑=Bitch

🌴=Shade

&

🌬❄️=Cool — Cher (@cher) May 23, 2017

Some of the time we can gather what she means through context clues.

Ever notice🤔…Everytime Trump’s about to blow💥Himself Up…War,or Crisis Breaks Out Somewhere in the 🌎‼️

He’s last 🤡I want protecting 🇺🇸🗽 — Cher (@cher) May 13, 2017

THAT WAS SMART ASS SHADE

🌴🌴🌴NOT SERIOUS 🌴🌴 ….PERHAPS IM JUST A LOVELY SHADE OF GREEN😂🤣

I STILL WANT 2 GO,&Y ET THERE COMES A🕙2 BOW OUT — Cher (@cher) May 2, 2017

Other times, it takes a bit more effort.

G gave me info on 1st 🕙 they took her 2🌊 it.SHE HAS DVD😜

Mom wanted 2DISCUSS Scenes🙄

Put Hands over My👂🏻👂🏻&SANG,LA LA,LA,“MOM I CANT HEAR U” — Cher (@cher) April 9, 2017

DIDNT 👀NEWS 2DAY, DOES 🚽STILL 🌬CHUNKS⁉️DOES👑LIZ STILL HAVE 2 HAVE ☕️W/🚽⁉️SHE’L NEED LOTSA🍺🍸🍷🍺. POOR CASTLE😥

USE WHITE SAGE IN ALL THE RMS,👑 — Cher (@cher) March 27, 2017

After following her for some time, you can begin to pick up on her slang: the toilet emoji, for example, usually means President Trump. The wave emoji means “see.” Many of her abbreviations are lost on me, but the longer I’ve been following her, the clearer her tweets have become — a bit like learning to read again.

Even she admits that her tweets, while sometimes “esoteric, insightful, hysterical” are at times “indecipherable… like chimp w/ typewriter trying 2 write ‘Hamlet.'”

SOME OF MY TWTS R AMAZING🏆ESOTERIC,INSIGHTFUL,HYSTERICAL. Some,Indecipherable,Even 2Me🤔SOME,LIKE CHIMP W/ TYPEWRITER TRYING 2WRITE“HAMLET”🙄🤣 — Cher (@cher) March 18, 2017

She’s not wrong.

She should also never change.