Cara Delevingne could easily have used a bald cap for her movie role in Life in a Year, in which she plays a woman battling cancer, facing her last year of life on earth.

In fact, her agents and managers pressured her to keep her longer locks.

“Before I even got the project, I said to the director, ‘I want to shave my head for it.’ My agents and managers were like, ‘Please don’t! Why would you do that?'” she told Elle at Cannes Film Festival.

Still, she wasn’t to be dissuaded. Delevingne wanted authenticity when playing her role; she “needed to feel what it would be like to have no hair.”

“The way you look, I think, it’s so important to feel beautiful, no matter if you have hair,” she continued. “It doesn’t matter at all.” It’s a heavy role that she’s taking on, and striving to be as strong of an actress that she can to do it justice is applaudable.

While she decided to shave her head to better understand what going through chemotherapy is like, she seems to have taken to the message that beauty is largely internal.

“It’s exhausting to be told what beauty should look like,” she posted in an Instagram accompanying a photo of her sans hair, “I am tired of society defining beauty for us…How are we defining beauty? What do we see as beautiful?”