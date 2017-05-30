VIEW GALLERY

Ariana Grande is returning to Manchester for her One Love Manchester benefit concert in the hopes of raising money for the victims of last week’s attack, and she’s not doing it alone.

Justing Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Coldplay, Usher, Niall Horan, Pharrell Williams and Take That will join her on the roster for an amazing show in the name of solidarity. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 4 at Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground in Manchester, UK.

Tickets will go on sale Thursday, June 1, at 10:00 A.M. BST.

Fans who had attended the show in Manchester last week on May 22 can register for free tickets. The benefit will be broadcast on BBC Television, BBC Radio and Capital Radio Networks. It will also be streamed digitally worldwide. All proceeds will go to go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund. which was set up by the Manchester City Council in partnership with the British Red Cross. This organization will then use the money raised by the benefit to aid those injured in the attack.

In the wake of last week’s tragedy, Ariana posted a heartfelt letter to everyone affected by the Manchester bombing on her social media accounts.

“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones,” she wrote. “There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way. The only thing we can do now is choose how we let this affect us and how we live our lives from here on out.”

“We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before. Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us,” Grande said later in her letter. “We will continue to honor the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”