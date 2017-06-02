VIEW GALLERY

This Saturday, June 4, Ariana Grande will once again head back to Manchester for a concert, but this time she’ll be taking the stage alongside Justin Bieber, Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry and more, with all of the proceeds from this show going to the victims of the tragic Manchester attack.

22 people were killed during the May 22 bombing and over 100 people were injured after Grande’s Manchester show wrapped. This time, the world is standing with the British city and there are a few ways to watch the benefit concert, aptly named One Love Manchester, without having to head to England.

The show, which sold out in less than six minutes and is expected to bring in over $2 million, will be broadcast in 38 different countries, thanks to BBC Worldwide.

In England, the event will air live from 6:55 P.M. to 10:00 P.M. local time on BBC One.

For United States viewers, the concert will reportedly air live on Freeform at 2:00 P.M. EST and then air again later on ABC as a “one-hour highlights show” after the NBA Finals.

According to Teen Vogue, Ben Sherwood, the president of Disney ABC Television Group explained, “This Sunday, when Ariana Grande and her friends return to the stage, the world will stand united with families in Manchester and across the United Kingdom. ABC and Freeform look forward to sharing the music community’s message of love, hope and resilience.”

We wish all of the performers and attendees the best and we’ll be watching in solidarity.