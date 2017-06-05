I’ll admit it. After my senior year of high school, I was looking forward to my vacation more than getting my diploma. It was a blistering June day and the cap did little to shield us from the sun. I couldn’t wait to get all the speeches out of the way so I could get some photos with my friends and family. After all, there’s no guarantee you’ll talk again once you go to different colleges. Personally, I think the pictures you take on graduation day are more memorable than the diploma you receive.

One family in particular was especially fond of graduation photos. In fact, they recreated their favorite picture 17 years later. Madeleine Tarin, 18, and her parents took the perfect opportunity to recreate a family photo from her mother’s own graduation in 2000.

“It’s one of my favorite photos ever since I was little,” Tarin told Buzzfeed News. “I thought it was unique and it represented my life in a nutshell.”

I can see why it’s a family favorite. Tarin’s mother definitely worked hard at both school and raising her little girl alongside her boyfriend, now husband, when she was 16 years old.

In this wonderful recreation 17 years in the making, Tarin sits on her father’s shoulders once again. Regardless of how many years have passed or who the graduate was, we can all see the same love and support from the Tarin family.

“My mom and dad got together when my mom was in her freshman year of high school,” Tarin said. “My mom was pregnant at 15 but had me when she was 16.”

According to Tarin, her parents stayed in high school while her father worked to support them. Their “amazing grandparents” also offered a helping hand to this hardworking family. Tarin’s parents eventually got married when they were 23 and 25, saved up to buy a house and waited to have two more kids.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BUivx8Rlrmh/?taken-by=123alwayssmilen

Tarin will attend Rider University in New Jersey in the tall. She also received an athletic and academic scholarship to play D1 soccer. Tarin revealed that it would not have been possible if her parents hadn’t signed her up for club soccer in her youth, which was a “big expense for the family.” Her two younger sisters are also in the soccer club.

“My parents are very successful now. They did everything right in my eyes,” Tarin said. “At first, I just wanted to show my friends and followers I had a story that a lot of people didn’t really know about me and my main motive to why I’ve strived so hard to be successful in high school and will continue to strive in college.”

yeah that's right, we made it TOGETHER 🎓 pic.twitter.com/I8BmzrJP7Z — Madeleine ⚽️ (@123alwayssmilen) June 2, 2017

“This whole year, I’ve been waiting to take this photo,” Tarin said. “And when I posted it and saw how much people had been inspired by it, it gave me and my parents even more of a sense of accomplishment.”

Since uploading her tweet, it’s been liked over 327,000 times. Twitter users have shared their reactions, ranging from beautiful tears and their own success stories.

Watch out, Rider University. You’re about to get a wonderful student in the fall.