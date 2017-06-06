VIEW GALLERY

It may seem like everyone wears nail polish at some point in their lives, but for many Muslim men and women that’s just not true. Wearing nail polish in Muslim culture conflicts with prayer practices because it’s seen as a barrier that prevents water from touching every part of the body during ablutions. Orly’s new nail polish collection creates a solution for our Muslim brothers and sisters.

Orly has teamed up with MuslimGirl to release a new collection of six halal-certified nail varnishes which let out oxygen and let water pass through the polish. The new collection has been named #HalalPaint and the color names are as sassy as ever! “Haram-Bae,” “What the Fatima?” and “Ig-Noor the Haters” are just a few of the colors named by MuslimGirl.com founder Amani Al-Khatahtbeth.

“This line is important because there are so many girls and young women who aren’t represented in mainstream beauty,” Azima Magane, MuslimGirl.com’s chief of staff, said of the line. “They either don’t fit that definition or see things about them are designed without, instead of for them and by them. This is our way bridging the gap.”

Y'all the #HalalPaint is gorgeous. support beauty brands that continue to support intersectional feminism to help everyone feel beautiful — Kendallina💋 (@KendallDeHaan) June 5, 2017

This collection is created by Muslim women for Muslim women so that all women and men can wear the new collection. In addition to the polishes being made of 100% halal ingredients, making them permitted under Islam law, they are made with argan oil, pro-vitamin B5 and vitamin C, which are all ingredients that promote healthy nail growth.

This nail polish collection is a great way to acknowledge diversity in religion and in beauty. The collection is currently available for pre-order on halalpaint.com for $49 and will ship on July 1!