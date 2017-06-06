VIEW GALLERY

In the beauty world, there has been a flurry of dream-worthy collaborations lately. From the BECCA X Chrissy Teigen palette to a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory eyeshadow palette, the collabs just keep on coming, and we’re not complaining. The latest match made in heaven is the rumor that Too Faced is teaming up with Britney Spears. Famous for its delicious peach and chocolate collections, Too Faced always delivers when it comes to its products’ formulas and packaging.

Recently, Too Faced’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino posted a photo of a new eyeshadow palette with bold, shimmery hues. He captioned it as, “I’m a slave for you,” which is one of Britney’s most signature lyrics. Naturally, fans reacted.

Too Faced’s spokesperson said, “Jerrod loves his sneaky peek Instagrams, and as per usual, we have not received any information about the product quite yet! We will be sure to let you know when we have additional info.” In the meantime, keep your fingers crossed and jam out to some old Britney classics.

While there’s currently no new information, we’ll be replaying “I’m a Slave 4 You,” and incessantly refreshing Too Faced’s website.