Too Faced Cosmetics Might Be Collaborating With Britney Spears

||
VIEW GALLERY

In the beauty world, there has been a flurry of dream-worthy collaborations lately. From the BECCA X Chrissy Teigen palette to a Charlie and the Chocolate Factory eyeshadow palette, the collabs just keep on coming, and we’re not complaining. The latest match made in heaven is the rumor that Too Faced is teaming up with Britney Spears. Famous for its delicious peach and chocolate collections, Too Faced always delivers when it comes to its products’ formulas and packaging.

View this post on Instagram

I'm a slave for you #toofaced

A post shared by Jerrod Blandino (@jerrodblandino) on

Recently, Too Faced’s co-founder Jerrod Blandino posted a photo of a new eyeshadow palette with bold, shimmery hues. He captioned it as, “I’m a slave for you,” which is one of Britney’s most signature lyrics. Naturally, fans reacted.

TooFaced

Instagram @jerrodblandino

Too Faced’s spokesperson said, “Jerrod loves his sneaky peek Instagrams, and as per usual, we have not received any information about the product quite yet! We will be sure to let you know when we have additional info.” In the meantime, keep your fingers crossed and jam out to some old Britney classics.

Britney

While there’s currently no new information, we’ll be replaying “I’m a Slave 4 You,” and incessantly refreshing Too Faced’s website.

Britney Spears Net Worth 2018: How Much Is Britney Worth Now?

Britney Spears Boyfriend 2018: Who Is Britney Dating Now?

Read More:
Beauty,LifestyleBritney Spears,makeup
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Tori ZhouCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Wanderess. Stamp collector. Writer. Has most likely already stalked you on Instagram and will show up if there’s cheese.
  • 10614935101348454