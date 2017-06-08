This week in mommy-shaming, the Internet rose as one to slam Jessica Simpson for posting a series of pictures of her five-year-old daughter, Maxwell, posing in a bikini with her bubble gum-pink scooter and adorable oversized helmet.

The pictures, instead of eliciting a number of response articles on the startling resemblance between Simpson and her little one, had an irritating, if expected effect: mommy-shaming the fish/chicken aficionado for posting “sexualized” photos of her daughter online.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BU-LurZgBDm/?taken-by=jessicasimpson

“sorry NO, that not right. A child posing like that….that just creepy,” one user declared. “If I had a daughter that age I wont have wear a tiny bikini like that and pose herself like a model.”

Still, some fans leapt to Simpson’s defense, pointing out that looking at the photo sexually is the problem, not the bikini itself.

“But a little boy could be shirtless and there wouldn’t be a problem.. right?” another user challenged. “You’re a creep if you think a girl is too young to be in a bikini. Maybe you have a problem that needs to be addressed for automatically sexualizing a 5 year old.”

We should probably all let Simpson and her daughter live their lives in peace (she’s currently in the studio, which is a much better story) and focus on this Comey hearing instead.