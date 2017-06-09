Beauty is pain. Beauty is also high-maintenance. We all have those days when we just want to toss up our hair into a messy bun, which also requires a lot of effort, throw on sweats and ignore the mirror while we run out the door. But alas, we don’t, because there’s a chance we’ll see that cute classmate or even an ex and we won’t be able to slay the day if we aren’t feeling confident in our look. If you’re tired of allotting precious time out of your day for daily or weekly beauty treatments, it’s time to let products do all the work while you’re snoozing so that you don’t have to. Here are all the overnight beauty tips you need to know so you can wake up your best, and minimize your morning routine.

1. Make sure to remove ALL of your makeup.

It’s universal knowledge by now, and for good reason. Especially in the summer months, your skin’s going to be exposed to heavier UVA rays and humidity, and you’ll be lathering on the sunscreen. Remove all the makeup and oil buildup of the day with double cleansing, a process in which you use an oil-based cleanser before a water-based cleanser to ensure you fully remove that waterproof mascara and all else. When you wake up, you’ll find no residue and a more glowy complexion.

2. Use a silk pillowcase.

You probably have more than a few cotton pillowcases, but it’s time to convert. Using a silk pillowcase is beneficial not only for your hair but also your skin as you toss and turn in the night. Silk helps your skin retain moisture so that expensive AF cream you lathered on before bed will be locked in a little longer. It also reduces the chance of waking up with any facial lines or creases. When it comes to your mane, your tresses will have less friction and lower the chance of split ends. Goodbye, bed head.

3. Use a coconut oil hair treatment.

Coconut oil is widely talked about for its benefits, from oil pulling for your teeth to its moisturizing effects on your skin, hair, and nails. Go for types that are virgin or organic. You can use coconut oil as a hair treatment, from an hour or two, to overnight. Before you hit the hay, warm up a bit of coconut oil, a little goes a long way, and spread it evenly from mid-shaft to the ends of your hair. Avoid the scalp as it may clog pores. Wrap a tee around your hair into a turban so the oil won’t stain your pillowcase and in the morning, wash out the oil for healthier strands.

4. Use oil for fuller lashes and brows.

We all know that one person who has lush lashes and brows, and we curse our genetics for giving us stubby strands. To boost hair growth, mix together castor oil and coconut oil and dab it onto your lashes and eyebrows before you sleep. If you don’t have the oils, the versatile vaseline works, too.

5. Invest in a humidifier.

A humidifier is probably more needed in the colder winter months, but it wouldn’t hurt to use it year-round, especially if you have drier skin. Humidifiers release moisture into the air to prevent dehydration and will probably lower the chances of a morning nose-bleed.

6. Spray on dry shampoo at night instead of in the morning.

Dry shampoo works better when you spray it on your roots at night, rather in the morning. As you sleep and move around as you dream, your hair will be in contact with your pillowcase and give the dry shampoo the chance to fully work in soaking up oily roots. And remember, dry shampoo is more effective to use before your hair looks like it’s in need of dry shampoo. Just make sure to change your pillowcase often, as a result.

7. Let your mane flow free at night.

You may have a habit of tying your hair into a knot or a pony before you sleep, especially if you have thick or long hair, but a tight updo could cause more breakage, especially if you always tie it in the same spot in your hair. For a safer option, make a loose braid.

8. Buy a pillow and sheet spray.

Spray your pillow and sheets in your favorite scent so you’ll be enveloped in the aroma while you sleep and when you wake up, the scent will already be lingering on you.

9. Put on socks for softer heels.

Still have dry heels from the winter months? Apply vaseline or coconut oil to your heels at night and put on light socks to lock in the moisture. The same goes for wearing gloves on your hands.

10. Wake up with tousled waves by making loose buns.

We’ve all seen videos of braiding our hair at night while it’s damp for heat-free curls. But, on some, it looks more crimped than anything and there’s always that noticeable crease at the ends where the hair band was. For a more natural look, after your shower, lightly twist your hair into four low buns at the base of your neck and tie with silk hair ties for less breakage. Also, make sure your hair is about 80% dry.