There is no completely objective manner in which to rate universities — after all, mine had the best pizza bagels of any school by far, but that is (tragically) rarely reflected in its numerical ranking.

Still, there are a number of factors that we can use to compare colleges, and the QS World University Rankings is one of the better resources available to us. The annual list has at long last been released, reflecting nearly 1,000 schools. The rankings use academics’ and employers’ opinions and analyze faculty/student ratios, proportion of international students, and more.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) clinched the top spot for the sixth year in a row Teen Vogue reports; the school maintains its perfect score in academic/employer reputation, international faculty, and faculty/student ratio. The U.S. and the U.K. are the countries to beat: all of the top four picks are American schools, and the following four are British.

While the top five do not reflect a number of considerations imperative when considering a college (like financial and merit aid and the percentage of students who find full-time positions after graduation) they do reflect several crucial factors, and are definitely a place to start.

1. MIT

2. Stanford University

3. Harvard University

4. California Institute of Technology

5. University of Cambridge

Oh my god, let’s all go!

