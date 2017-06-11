These Are The Five Best Universities In The World According To Research

||

There is no completely objective manner in which to rate universities — after all, mine had the best pizza bagels of any school by far, but that is (tragically) rarely reflected in its numerical ranking.

Still, there are a number of factors that we can use to compare colleges, and the QS World University Rankings is one of the better resources available to us. The annual list has at long last been released, reflecting nearly 1,000 schools. The rankings use academics’ and employers’ opinions and analyze faculty/student ratios, proportion of international students, and more.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) clinched the top spot for the sixth year in a row Teen Vogue reports; the school maintains its perfect score in academic/employer reputation, international faculty, and faculty/student ratio. The U.S. and the U.K. are the countries to beat: all of the top four picks are American schools, and the following four are British.

While the top five do not reflect a number of considerations imperative when considering a college (like financial and merit aid and the percentage of students who find full-time positions after graduation) they do reflect several crucial factors, and are definitely a place to start.

1. MIT

2. Stanford University

View this post on Instagram

Finally seeing Stanford in the daylight!

A post shared by Daniel Gipps (@dgippstagram) on

3. Harvard University

https://www.instagram.com/p/BVNcXo_Bymx/?taken-at=52395

4. California Institute of Technology

5. University of Cambridge

View this post on Instagram

A day of cafes, clouds + colleges

A post shared by Sabrina Nunez (@not_a_teenage_witch) on

Oh my god, let’s all go!

Read the full list here.

Harvard Memes Response: Full Story & Must-See Details

Teen Gets Into Yale By Writing an Essay About Ordering Pizza

Netflix Releases Viewing Preferences Study: Results

Read More:
Lifestyle,Newsapplications
COLLEGECANDY Writer
Molly ThomsonCOLLEGECANDY Writer
Writer. Boxed mac & cheese aficionado. I tried to start a girl-band when I was 12.
  • 10614935101348454