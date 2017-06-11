As it turns out, those accusing millennials of buying avocado toast instead of houses (subtweet) have even less of a leg to stand on than we first anticipated.

In a new survey conducted by YouGov and Huffington Post, 1,000 Americans over the age of 18 shared their thoughts on avocados and avocado toast — and subsequently shattered the misconception that millennials brunch on the creamy fruit at an upscale restaurant every other day.

According to the results of the poll, more people in the age bracket of 30-44 “love” avocados than those ages 18 to 29 (38 percent vs. 28 percent) and only six percent of millennials have even ever ordered avocado toast at a restaurant.

That isn’t to say that millennials dislike the trendy fruit: a full 57 percent of respondents under 30 admit to liking them. But (!!!) so do 66 percent of people over 30.

Journalists pen articles every day blaming millennials for everything from buying soft soap to killing the napkin industry (sorry?) to not taking enough vacation days to not taking work seriously enough. It is easy to find atrocities in the world to blame on millennials, but — sorry Tim Gurner — we don’t like avocados any more than you do.