VIEW GALLERY

Anastasia Beverly Hills is the go-to makeup line for fleeky eyebrows and contoured cheekbones and now Anastasia Soare’s beauty empire has expanded even more. Anastasia Beverly Hills just released their first blush palette and it’s beautiful. The formula is finely milled, which is the key to a natural glow so no one will even notice you’re wearing blush. They’ll just think you’re naturally flushed and glowing. If the Blush Trios are anything like Anastasia’s other products they’re going to be super pigmented and buildable as well.

There are five different palettes each with three blushes. The palette Berry Adore contains a matte wine shade, satin sparkling pomegranate and a satin deep coral. Cocktail Party’s three shades are a deep matte brown, matte vivid orange-pink and a matte soft pink. Peachy Love trio of peach blushes is a matte dusty peach, matte warm coral and matte bright peach with gold shimmer. The pink blush compact, Pink Passion, has a matte orchid shade, satin bubblegum pink and a satin rose pink. Lastly, Pool Party has a pink undertone neutral, bright make pink with gold shimmer and a matte apricot shade.

Each Blush Trio is $30 and currently being sold at Ulta, Sephora and Dillard’s. The Blush Trio already has almost 200 loves on Sephora’s website, so these are going to sell out fast.