VIEW GALLERY

Just 13 days after a suicide bombing that occurred at her concert at Manchester Arena on May 22 that killed 22 people and injured over 200, Ariana Grande returned to Manchester and hosted the emotional One Love Manchester benefit concert. Grande brought together several A-list performers and celebs, all in the name of fundraising for victims of the tragic attack.

As a result of her compassion and tender heart, the event raised over $13 million and the city of Manchester decided to celebrate the singer and her achievements by naming her the first honorary citizen of Manchester, the town’s highest honor to be awarded to an individual.

Ariana has also been doing everything in her power to give back to the city and to the families of those that have suffered the most. She even took time out of her busy schedule to visit the hospitals where the victims of the attack were held and to meet the families of those victims.

According to BBC News, Sir Richard Leese, Manchester’s city council leader, said that this seemed like the best moment to “update the way we recognize those who make noteworthy contributions to the life and success of the city” and that most of the people of Manchester “already consider her an honorary Mancunian.”

This award goes hand-in-hand with the Freedom of the City Award (that has only been awarded four times since 2000) as a larger part of the Manchester town council’s efforts to recognize and thank those who have made honorable contributions to the city.