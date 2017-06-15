There is now a meme that has surpassed “covfefe” in absurdity and popularity. The “floor is” meme is sweeping the Internet, gaining momentum this month in a way it never has before. Beginning images played off the childhood “floor is lava” game, with images of people clinging to the walls and ceilings to avoid the lava, which in the meme is anything from responsibilities to pineapple on pizza to paying rent.

Then, as the meme evolved, people began to post images of people clutching the floor, or even underground, subverting the joke to encompass things people want the most.

Here are just a few of Twitter’s best efforts, from celebrities and common-folk alike that will make you choke on your afternoon coffee — or at the very least, nod in agreement.

the floor is writing a coherent story without plot holes pic.twitter.com/X241AaPRK1 — avdol rights! (@HELL2U) June 7, 2017

The floor is pineapple on pizza pic.twitter.com/OYFwcNIk3C — Jack Mull (@J4CKMULL) June 15, 2017

the floor is 8 hours of sleep pic.twitter.com/ydCfLHJO1t — camila (@Camila_Cabello) June 14, 2017

The floor is any guy above six feet tall who only texts me after midnight on weekends and who can't correctly pronounce my last name!! pic.twitter.com/7B6pUyueol — Louis Baragona (@lounicorn_) June 13, 2017

https://twitter.com/CommonWhiteGirI/status/875160805360230400

The floor is gun control legislation Republicans: pic.twitter.com/tXk50bISQ7 — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) June 14, 2017

https://twitter.com/tbhjuststop/status/875045183020306432

the floor is reciprocated affection pic.twitter.com/DfV8KB0Qqg — nathan zed (@NathanZed) June 12, 2017

The floor is getting off Twitter and being productive this afternoon.