VIEW GALLERY

After the fourth episode of Rachel Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette, things got heated on social media between Lindsay and a former Bachelor contestant.

Oh boy, here we go.

These kinds of shows, like most reality TV shows, gather a lot of chatter on social media. People often tweet and discuss which contestants should get the roses and which ones should get the boot. Apparently, there are also racist comments that can surface and one, in particular, made the internet scream.

While the episode aired, Leah Block, a contestant on Ben Higgins’ season of The Bachelor took to Twitter and wrote some pretty offensive words about the cast of the new Bachelorette.

The tweet (and her account) have since been deleted but the internet is a magical place where powerful things called screenshots exist and fans always follow through with the receipts.

Leah Block deleted her Twitter account after Rachel called her out for this nonsense 💀💀💀 #theBachelorette pic.twitter.com/lEGX1jbBjj — Brett S. Vergara (@BrettSVergara) June 20, 2017

Here’s what the original tweet said: “I’m sitting here watching @BacheloretteABC and my roommate just sat down on the couch and said, ‘What is this? @LoveAndHipHop_?’ DEAD.”

Good grief.

For those of you who aren’t aware, the tweet compared the current season of The Bachelorette, featuring the first-ever African-American lead and its most diverse cast ever, to Love & Hip Hop, a show on VH1 that has a primarily black cast. And the internet wasn’t having it.

Among the clapbacks galore came one from another former Bachelor contestant, Astrid Loch, who made the Gods of the Twitterverse (and everyone else, for that matter) take a good, long sip of their tea when she wrote: “Are you watching with Lee?”

are you watching with Lee — Astrid Loch (@astrid_loch) June 20, 2017

To further clarify, Lee Garrett is one of the contestants on Lindsay’s season of The Bachelorette and he is clearly not a fan favorite. He’s been dubbed by many as the “racist” or “villain” of the season due to the plethora of not-so-nice of Tweets that have since been exposed. This makes Loch’s tweet sting that much more.

Lindsay even responded to Block’s tweet with one of her own by saying, “Let me know if she wants to meet Lee… they sound like they would have a lot in common. #ihavetimetoday”

Let me know if she wants to meet Lee…they sound like they would have a lot in common #ihavetimetoday https://t.co/CgEzZLxAWJ — Rachel Lindsay (@TheRachLindsay) June 20, 2017

Bachelorette Twitter annihilation for the win!

And after that bite in the butt, how long do you think Lee will last on the show? Who’s to say, but we’re guessing not much longer.