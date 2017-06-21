VIEW GALLERY

In the natural hair care community, a lot of product lines tend to make the mistake of assuming all naturalistas have the same hair texture or type. There are so many different kinds of natural hair that it’s impossible to design a product for one hair type and claim it as something that fits all hair types. FORM is a new hair-care line that is designed to beat that natural hair stereotype. The hair-care line is specifically engineered to meet the needs of many different hair types, so the guessing game will no longer be required when shopping for leave-in conditioner or other necessities.

FORM is available for purchase and features 10 products ranging from $22 to $32. The line not only has shampoos and conditioners but leave-in lotion, styling cream, curling cream, protective styling cream, curl gel, heat serum and hair pomade as well. But how do you get products specifically for your hair type?

For simple results, you’ll first take a FORM consultation and answer a bunch of questions about your hair. The FORM team then sends you a regimen and a list of recommended products that fit your exact hair type. If you want to go more in-depth, you can participate in the company’s Hair Microscope Analysis Process, which will be available on FORM’s website soon. For a more exact analysis, you’ll send the team a sample of your hair for lab testing. The team will then send you an in-depth regimen that will be tailored to your specific hair type.

“Since the company’s inception, we’ve been working to bring this collection to life as part of our commitment to making health and beauty simple for people of color,” Tristan Walker, CEO of Walker & Company Brands (which owns FORM), said in an official statement. “We understand the huge opportunity in this huge in this vastly undeserved market and have a proven track record of bringing health and beauty products to market that both fill a void, and more importantly, work.”

Why can’t all natural hair lines be like this?