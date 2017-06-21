Recently, Mattel dropped its all-new collection of Ken dolls and they were diverse more diverse than ever, looking a whole lot different than the OG Ken doll. Mattel released new and inclusive Barbie dolls last year, so it was only a matter of time until Ken got an update as well.

The new Ken dolls are part of the Fashionista New Crew release and are super trendy. There are also Barbies in the collection. Did you really think Barbie would let Ken get a makeover and not join in?

But despite Barbie’s new glam, everyone has been focusing on the Ken dolls… Well, one Ken doll in particular. The Ken doll with the man bun. The man bun trend was so huge that now it has been solidified in the iconic doll’s history forever. Twitter has been pretty savage about the new Ken.

"Your man-bun Ken doll comes with a 'This Is What a Feminist Looks Like' shirt, a Pink Pussy hat, and a bottle of roofies!" pic.twitter.com/hzqUAPM1eN — Matt Oswalt (@MattOswaltVA) June 20, 2017

The doll looks like every basic woke bae type of guy.

Man-bun Ken doll just interrupted me to tell me that Bernie would have won. pic.twitter.com/Mnu8pAXV7F — Jessie (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

I feel like I’ve met this Ken doll in real life before.

Does the new man bun Ken doll also come with a tiny vape? pic.twitter.com/OoBf1mDRTA — Lord Single Malt (@Singlemaltfiend) June 20, 2017

If Mattel is really trying to capture the whole trend they should include a mini vape pen.

Does man bun Ken doll also come with a Soul Cycle membership, vintage record player, and $50,000 in student loan debt? pic.twitter.com/ulEwGSxxb1 — Emily Jashinsky (@emilyjashinsky) June 20, 2017

Barbie gets her dream house and man bun Ken prefers his vintage record player and cold brew coffee.

That new Ken doll has already ignored 2 of my texts while still liking my Instagram posts. — Alison Leiby (@AlisonLeiby) June 20, 2017

It’s only a matter of time before he slides into your DMs, too.

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

TLC’s “No Scrubs” plays in the background.

I don't even own the new man bun Ken doll but he's already mentioned CrossFit three times. — Jessie (@NicCageMatch) June 20, 2017

I don’t know what it is about man bun Ken but he really does embody a whole generation of douchey guys. Mattel has really outdone themselves this time.