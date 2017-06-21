Recently, Mattel dropped its all-new collection of Ken dolls and they were diverse more diverse than ever, looking a whole lot different than the OG Ken doll. Mattel released new and inclusive Barbie dolls last year, so it was only a matter of time until Ken got an update as well.
The new Ken dolls are part of the Fashionista New Crew release and are super trendy. There are also Barbies in the collection. Did you really think Barbie would let Ken get a makeover and not join in?
But despite Barbie’s new glam, everyone has been focusing on the Ken dolls… Well, one Ken doll in particular. The Ken doll with the man bun. The man bun trend was so huge that now it has been solidified in the iconic doll’s history forever. Twitter has been pretty savage about the new Ken.
The doll looks like every basic woke bae type of guy.
I feel like I’ve met this Ken doll in real life before.
If Mattel is really trying to capture the whole trend they should include a mini vape pen.
Barbie gets her dream house and man bun Ken prefers his vintage record player and cold brew coffee.
It’s only a matter of time before he slides into your DMs, too.
TLC’s “No Scrubs” plays in the background.
I don’t know what it is about man bun Ken but he really does embody a whole generation of douchey guys. Mattel has really outdone themselves this time.