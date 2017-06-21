Socially awkward situations are impossible to avoid, we get it. However, there’s awkward, and then there’s awkward. We’re talking viral status on Twitter levels of awkward here. That’s exactly what happened to Florida Sen. Marco Rubio when a photo was snapped of him attempting to hug Ivanka Trump at a closed-door meeting in D.C. to discuss pro-family tax reform.

Of course, the internet blew up with memes and hilarious commentary galore the moment this photo was posted.

Marco Rubio is the guy at a party who asks a girl "Where's my hug?" pic.twitter.com/DScJmKz3La — Barstool News Network (@BarstoolNewsN) June 20, 2017

But wait, it gets better. Not even Marco Rubio could stop himself from tweeting about the incident, although he seems to be putting a lot of energy into defending something that shouldn’t really matter.

Just left Intel comm & informed meeting 2day with @IvankaTrump blowing up twitter over alleged failed hug! Investigating. Will respond soon — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

We believe we have our own unclassified photographic evidence that will shed greater details on this incident. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

New photo emerges providing more insight into alleged failed hug. (Faces blurred for security purposes) pic.twitter.com/GzSLe3JD3I — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

And covfefe even made its return…

Based on review of evidence & my own recollection, have concluded no hug was even attempted & press covfefe of alleged failed hug is false — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) June 20, 2017

Ivanka Trump got in on the action.

Anonymous sources say @marcorubio planned the alleged failed hug. I have no comment (but I would have hugged him anyway! 🤗) https://t.co/TChrqWsL4D — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017

At this point does it feel like life is just a great, big parody of itself to anyone else?

Fake news! Marco is an excellent hugger… https://t.co/Dk7XXRQlX8 — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 20, 2017

And others couldn’t help but draw a comparison between this and one of the most awkward hugs of all time:

Cheer up Marco, the internet will move on eventually… though the memes (and this photo, yikes) will last forever.