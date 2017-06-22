This isn’t exactly something you see every day.

30 boys from the ISCA Academy in Exeter, United Kingdom are protesting their school’s dress code by wearing skirts to school.

This all started when they were told they could not wear shorts to school despite the extreme heat that the area had been experiencing. According to news outlets, yesterday was the hottest day in Britain in 40 years with the high reaching 93 degrees Fahrenheit.

Boys at Isca Academy in Exeter wear skirts to school in protest at not being allowed to wear shorts in hot weather. pic.twitter.com/XHrffnSQEN — Simon Hall (@SimonHallNews) June 22, 2017

They were told by school officials that “it was not part of the dress code. Though the school said it was doing everything that they could to ensure that everyone was comfortable, administrators were not willing to break the rule in regards to shorts.

One student was allegedly told that he would spend the whole next week in isolation if he showed up to school in shorts.

The idea for them to show up to school in skirts actually came originally from the school’s head teacher, but most students initially believed that she was joking.

Instead of taking it as a joke, these boys came up with an iconic way to protest this ridiculous rule.

They received a ton of support and well wishes. Twitter was cheering them on as they took their stand.

The boys at the Isca Academy in Exeter who are protesting about the ridiculous dress code make me feel optimistic about future generations — Laura Anne 🐾 (@LauraAnnieA) June 22, 2017

boys at isca academy you are doing amazing sweeties https://t.co/9xtsXAVE6J — chloe🦋 (@chloeheartz) June 22, 2017

Well done to the boys at Isca Academy, Exeter. Perfect response to imperfect School Management. https://t.co/ytVAL0FMwQ — One Of The Many (@QueenJenbo) June 22, 2017

Keep fighting for your rights boys! You’re rocking the skirts.