Senator Kamala Harris has been making headlines lately for standing bold in the face of near-constant interruptions and degradations during the Senate hearings about the Russia investigation.

This week, she made a Facebook post to raise awareness for African-American Music Appreciation Month, compiling an extensive 45-track playlist for Spotify. The playlist includes everyone from Pharrell Williams to Nicki Minaj to Jackson 5 to John Legend to the queen herself (Beyonce, not Elizabeth.)

“Playlist essentials: Chance & Alicia & Kendrick & TLC & Beyonce & Billie & Janelle,” she writes in the post, “Check out my full Spotify playlist for African-American Music Appreciation Month. #NowPlaying.”

The playlist is titled “#AAMAM – All Time Favorites,” and it represents an assortment of genres, from R&B to hip-hop to “Waterfalls” by TLC which deserves its own genre in and of itself.

If you read the comments, you’ll find that people are in general consensus that regardless of what people may argue about politics, her picks are pretty damn good.

Now every time she shuts down blatant sexism at work, just imagine Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass” playing in the background.