Summer’s here, which means it’s time to play! Your day off from work has finally arrived and there’s no better time than now to make some amazing memories.

Check out this summer bucket list which is perfect for those of you on a college budget.

1. Organize a game in the park.

Grabs some friends and either a soccer ball, baseball and bat, football or frisbee and get a game going in the park.

2. Have a picnic.

If sports are not your thing, grab a blanket, some food and drinks and enjoy a nice picnic in the park. Make sure to bring some cards, too.

3. See a free outdoor concert.

In the summer there are always free concerts happening outside. Call some friends and spend the night enjoying live music in the warm weather.

4. Go on a bike ride.

Grab and bike and explore roads you’ve never been on before.

5. Try a yoga class outdoors.

Relax and soak up some sun.

6. Go on a hike.

Take a day trip to a hiking trail and spend the day exercising and enjoying nature’s beauty.

7. Plant a tree with friends.

Not much to more to say except how cool would it be to plant your own tree!?

8. Go to the farmer’s market.

Get some fresh fruits and vegetables at your local farmer’s market or just spend the morning walking around enjoying the smell of fresh food.

9. Make some s’mores.

Because no summer is complete with a bonfire and s’mores.

10. Spend the night stargazing.

There is nothing more beautiful than the summer night sky.

11. Watch the sunset over the water.

It’s really a spectacular sight.

12. Buy ice cream from an ice cream truck.

Relive your childhood and chase down an ice cream truck and get yourself whatever you want.

13. Grill vegetables on a roof.

I did this just last week with my friends and it was a blast. We grilled everything from mushrooms to watermelons!

14. Get lost in a new neighborhood.

The best way to learn the hidden secrets of a new place is to get lost in its streets and see what hidden gems you discover along the way.

15. Have a water balloon or water gun fight.

Hands down the most fun way to cool down in the summer.

16. Go to a baseball game.

This is the perfect way to spend a relaxing and entertaining afternoon with friends and you can absolutely find tickets for around $15.

17. Go to a free museum.

Museums can be pretty cool. Find one that interests you and figure out when it’s free to the public.