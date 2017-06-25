People Are Tweeting What Life Would Be Like #IfAlcoholDidntExist & The Entries Are So Relatable

Though you’ll likely never hear them, most everyone has their alcohol-based absurd memories (or lack thereof) from college or growing up, including your parents and grandparents.

Going into the weekend, the hashtag #IfAlcoholDidntExist began trending on Twitter, and the results are anything but predictable. Users are imagining a world if alcohol didn’t exist, many pointing out that lives would be spared due to drunk driving and alcoholism — but most struggling to fathom how their own lives would be altered forever, for better or for worse.

Some spoke of their personal anecdotes drinking.

#IfAlcoholDidntExist how would my friends know I love them at 3 a.m.?

— Jamie Lynn 🏄🏼‍♀️ (@jamielynn8282) June 24, 2017

#IfAlcoholDidntExist I would probably have more memories of college and my later high school years… pic.twitter.com/v6fJTkxROt

— Ashley Nicole⚡️ (@AshLIGHTnin) June 24, 2017

#IfAlcoholDidntExist, I wouldn't be this classy.

— Jessica Jones (@JessicaJones) June 24, 2017

#IfAlcoholDidntExist I wouldn't be on the floor saying "Photosynthesis" like spongebob and moving like Squidward pic.twitter.com/l509nKifUb

— papa (@nappywulf) June 24, 2017

Others posed the question in terms of broader consequences for humanity as a whole: it could affect everything from population control to Jimmy Buffet to religion.

#IfAlcoholDidntExist Jesus would have turned water into a Venti three-pump caramel frapuccino, no whip

— Bill.I.Am (@govierbill) June 24, 2017

#IfAlcoholDidntExist, most of you wouldn't exist.

That's right, I'm saying it: You were a drunk mistake. No reason to be ashamed.

— Christina (@Dork_Power) June 24, 2017

#IfAlcoholDidntExist no one would like Jimmy Buffet music.

— McNeil (@Reflog_18) June 24, 2017

#IfAlcoholDidntExist then what would Jamie Foxx blame it on ?

— WESLEY (@wesleystromberg) June 24, 2017

If alcohol didn’t exist… would Jimmy Buffet be popular? Would “Wagon Wheel”? “Teenage Dirtbag”? “Friends in Low Places”? “Ignition (Remix)”? The last one was too far; that song is timeless.

The world may never know.

