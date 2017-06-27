VIEW GALLERY

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s daughter North turned four this past month and her family has been pulling out all the stops for her birthday. The four-year-old was gifted the cutest, fluffiest Pomeranian puppy. Just take a look at it! It’s too adorable.

Any North fan knows that her best friend is her cousin Penelope Disick and since their birthdays are so close together, she got a matching puppy, too. The sister puppies are honestly the perfect gift for the two girls considering they are obsessed with each other.

Even though North got her puppy weeks ago she has yet to name it. Penelope named hers Honey right away (so cute). Kim has been taking to social media asking what North should name her puppy and even tweeted out a poll.

What should North name her puppy? — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 26, 2017

Even though Peachy Pop barely won, it wasn’t the winner. Kim took to Twitter to update everyone who has been patiently waiting for the dogs name and she did not disappoint.

FYI the puppy's name is Sushi 🍣 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) June 27, 2017

Honestly, I voted for Sushi because it’s way cuter than Peaches. Peaches is Kim’s branding emoji anyways so it would just be too much. North needed something that was all her own. Welcome to the family, Sushi! Can’t wait to see more Instagram and Snaps of Sushi and her sister Honey.