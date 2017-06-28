The Rihanna Navy basically imploded last night when the singer was spotted kissing and cozying up to a new man. That’s right, Rihanna has a summer fling and he’s a total babe. The photos are a little creepy because they were clearly being spied on, but the paparazzi who took them is going to have to deal with that karma, NOT me.

Bless her is right. The “Wild Thoughts” singer is usually viewed as the carefree and single no-f***s-given type of girl, so her fans are shook, to say the least.

But the mystery man gets even better. At first, he was just a no-name hottie who happened to have Rihanna on his lap. But Twitter is, in my opinion, better than the FBI and dug up some dirt on the mystery man. Spoiler: it’s so good.

They soon realized that they’d seen him before… on the arm of Naomi Campbell.

don't tell me HE is the reason naomi and rihanna aren't friends anymore pic.twitter.com/HMW3cGtunx — n. (@nelzaiko) June 27, 2017

That’s right! The mystery man is Naomi Campbell’s ex. Now any true Rihanna fan is finally connecting all the dots, but for those who aren’t in the Navy, here’s the 411. So, Rih and Naomi used to be friends. They were in a Balmain spread together and Rihanna freaked out when Naomi wore her Fenty clothing line in a photo shoot. They were huge supporters of one another. But earlier this year they both unfollowed each other on social media. It’s so easy to just press unfollow, but as a celeb, the repercussions are huge. The two stars also didn’t talk to each other while at this year’s Met Gala.

The icy turn in their friendship seemed odd until these photos were released. It’s sad that Rihanna and Naomi may have let a man come between their friendship, but at least he’s super hot.

Back to the man himself. After making the Naomi connection, the mystery man finally has a name. He’s allegedly Hassan Jameel, the mega-rich heir to the Toyota fortune. Until he inherits Toyota, he is the deputy president and vice chairman of his family’s business Abdul Latif, one of the largest companies in the world.

His net worth in 2016 was $1.5 billion according to Forbes Middle East. So, Rihanna is dating Naomi Campbell’s billionaire ex-boyfriend. Very casual.

I feel bad that their relationship got exposed before they wanted it to, but it seems like everyone is happy for her. He’s hot, rich and looks like a good kisser, so what’s there to complain about? Time to find yourself a summer fling because if Rihanna is dating, we should all be too.