Rihanna has never hesitated to use her social media platforms as a means for activism, and this week she took to Twitter to urge world leaders to match her enthusiasm about funding education.

She directed her first tweet at Mauricio Macri, the President of Argentina, writing: “hey there @mauriciomacri, what’s your plan for Argentina to commit to #FundEducation?”

Of course, she did not stop there. The 29-year-old pop star next addressed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, French President Emmanuel Macron, and Stefan Seibert, German head of the governmental press- and information-agency.

She reminded Prime Minister Trudeau of his previous, and much appreciated, actions.

She then reached out the the newly-elected President of France for his support, along with Seibert.

So far, Steffen Seibert and Mauricio Macri have both responded to her tweets, both in a positive manner (because how else does one address Rihanna?)

Hi @Rihanna, education is a key area of German development policy. We have nearly doubled spending since 2013.Thanks for spreading the word! https://t.co/ff4QX1rb0s — Steffen Seibert (@RegSprecher) June 24, 2017

Hola @Rihanna! Education is in the central core of our political aims. Only education can change the world. @EstebanBullrich 🇦🇷 https://t.co/T49GIB0QXo — Mauricio Macri (@mauriciomacri) June 24, 2017

Activism is by no means a new hobby for the Barbados-born singer. Rihanna was named Humanitarian of the Year by Harvard University this past February. She spoke out in favor of Hillary Clinton during the 2016 election and she launched a scholarship program for college students last year. She’s also sweet with her fans, taking the time to direct message them through a heartbreak, coax them through accepting their sexuality, and so much more.

As always, we applaud her for using her platform to speak out for what she believes in. And, to Trudeau and Macri… one does not ignore Rihanna.