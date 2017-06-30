VIEW GALLERY

Jay Z’s album 4:44 dropped at midnight and the album is full of revelations. Jay Z not only addresses the cheating rumors, but actually confirms them. That’s right. All of Lemonade is true. Jay Z rapped about cheating, becoming a father and all of Beyoncé’s miscarriages. Jay Z’s response to Lemonade was just as revealing as Beyoncé’s iconic visual album. The Beyhive is shook over Jay Z’s confirmation and is so not okay.

https://twitter.com/SindidAlam/status/880684527097708545

Jay Z said It took Blue being born for him to realize the value of his marriage… no wonder Beyoncé made lemonade. She was going THROUGH IT pic.twitter.com/NXqIF8GT16 — Babyboy 💎 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

MY GOOD SIS BEYONCÉ HAD MORE THAN ONE MISCARRIAGE????? AND WAS CHEATED ON???? AND HAD TO GO THRU ALL OF THAT ALONE??? pic.twitter.com/rflqiLLUeD — lemonade heaux 💋 (@jstcwarrior) June 30, 2017

Hope Beyoncé and the kids sleep well tonight except for Jay Z pic.twitter.com/Nyi26HdsxX — ًj (@justlnw) June 30, 2017

Me taking to Jay Z about hurting Beyoncé & cheating on her pic.twitter.com/M0ZAwIJ169 — Babyboy 💎 (@Drebae_) June 30, 2017

Jay Z and Beyonce could be at world war and we wouldnt know until they release a track about it a year later. Real G's move in silence — Lost Hills (@HitanshuPandit) June 30, 2017

https://twitter.com/20SomethingSass/status/880667632646619140

I thought Beyoncé was lying about Jay Z on cheating on Lemonade but he came out and said he did pic.twitter.com/B2tvSKn5xW — ًj (@justlnw) June 30, 2017

The Beyhive is pissed at Jay Z and acting accordingly because Beyoncé is Beyoncé for heaven’s sake. In “Kill Jay Z” he references another famous cheating couple by saying, “You almost went Eric Benét/Let the baddest girl in the world get away?” Eric Benét famously cheated on his now ex-wife Halle Barry.

He even referenced the famous “Becky with the good hair” line from Lemonade in the track “Family Feud.” He also raps about being a womanizer and how it took their first child Blue to be born for him to realize that he messed up. Jay Z is a slow learner if it took him that long to figure marriage out. Jay Z also referenced the infamous fight with Solange in the elevator.

I get that Jay Z is trying to tell his side of the story, but he was definitely in the wrong. At least he knows it now, but Beyoncé really had to go through it.