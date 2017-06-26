VIEW GALLERY

Though their names haven’t been officially released, everyone in the Beyhive, and the rest of the world for that matter, can rejoice that Beyonce and the twins are finally home from the hospital.

The twins had to stay at the hospital for an extended period of time due to complications that came with their premature birth on June 12. However, Bey, Jay, Blue and the twins can all rest easy in their summer home.

According to The Daily Mail, the mansion in Malibu, California, is called La Villa Contenta and is being rented out by the couple for a whopping $400,000 a month. Yep, all of those zeros are included.

The ~humble~ abode, which is currently on the market for $54.5 million, has 6.3 acres of land, a tennis court with a viewing deck, a 25 ft. infinity pool, and a rose garden with more than 1,000 flower bushes.

Our inside view of the mansion is courtesy of this breathtaking video… Talk about #Goals.

Can you say jealous?

This news follows the news of the twins’ birth, that though was not officially released by either Beyonce or Jay-Z, was confirmed on Twitter and Instagram by her father, Mathew Knowles, who wrote, “Happy Birthday to the twins! Love, Granddad.”

It’s no surprise that the couple wants nothing more than the best for their three children and, since babies can’t swim, I guess Blue Ivy gets the pool all to herself (with parental supervision, of course).

Congratulations to the Carter family and I’ll be waiting for my invite to your housewarming party in the mail!