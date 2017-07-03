VIEW GALLERY

Adele was recently forced to cancel her tour because of her damaged vocal cords. She was supposed to end her tour with four nights performing in her hometown of London, but she cancelled the last two shows. The cancelled tour is devastating enough, but this also comes after Adele announced that this may be her last tour ever.

The singer’s fans were understanding of the cancellation and wanted to show their love and support while she recovered. So her fans gathered outside Wembley Stadium and sang for her. They started the hashtag #SingForAdele and the videos are moving.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BWCiXMbFEpo/

Adele’s fans are like no other and really put their hearts on display for the singer. Let’s all hope her vocal chords have a speedy recovery. Maybe she’ll reschedule the shows once she feels better.