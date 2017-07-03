VIEW GALLERY

Ulta Beauty has expanded into a serious makeup retailing giant. The company is seriously giving Sephora a run for their money. With their new collaboration I bet Sephora is getting nervous.

Beauty blogger LoveMelisaMichelle has teamed up with Ulta to create her very own palette. With almost 600,000 subscribers it was only a matter of time before this girl got a makeup deal. The blogger and beauty company created a versatile palette that is definitely going to be a hit. It includes five matte eyeshadows, four super glittery eyeshadows, tricolor highlighter, heart shaped bronzer and a nude liquid lipstick.

This week July 7 Melisa Michelle is going to be at Ulta’s Michigan Aveune store in Chicago. The first 200 guests will get to meet the blogger and shop the palette two weeks before it’s in stores. The palette is only $20, so a lot of bang for your buck. I have a feeling this is going to be the first of many palette’s for Melisa Michelle.