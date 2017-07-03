Ulta Beauty has expanded into a serious makeup retailing giant. The company is seriously giving Sephora a run for their money. With their new collaboration I bet Sephora is getting nervous.
Beauty blogger LoveMelisaMichelle has teamed up with Ulta to create her very own palette. With almost 600,000 subscribers it was only a matter of time before this girl got a makeup deal. The blogger and beauty company created a versatile palette that is definitely going to be a hit. It includes five matte eyeshadows, four super glittery eyeshadows, tricolor highlighter, heart shaped bronzer and a nude liquid lipstick.
FIRST LOOK!!!! Ahhhhhhh!!!! You. Guys. Here is a sneaky peeky of my beautiful baby with @ultabeauty !!!! FINALLY!! I can't believe this moment is here!😭(photos, swatches, & videos to follow of course 😜) I can't wait for you to watch my video ALL about it. Whats even more amazing…??? I'm having a MEET UP before she's in stores!!! ———————- M E E T U P D E T A I L S: CHICAGO BABBBES! ———————- Date: Friday, JULY 7TH Time: 12pm – 2pm CST Location: Ulta Beauty’s new Michigan Avenue store! 430 North Michigan Avenue CHICAGO, IL 60611 · ———————- Special early launch exclusively at the Michigan Avenue location! Guests will get their hands on your palette 2 weeks before it launches in all other stores. ———————- If you're the first 200 guests (haha I can only wish you come 😉 & you purchase the palette… we get to hang out!!! Psssssssh☝🏽I would FREAK out if only 2 of you came! I would be absolutely HONORED to meet you. I hope your beautiful faces can find a way to make it. More than anything do I want to hug you and squeeze you! To thank you for being the best of friends a girl could ask for!! I LOVE YOU OH SO MUCH! I can't believe I'm lucky enough to experience this! EEEEEK! COME HANG OUT WITH ME!! 💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽💃🏽 —————————- OHHHH. And… Bc I know what you're thinking🤗😏…the palette is $20 YOU GUYS!! 😭😭😭🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽 9 eyeshadows (4 shimmery and 5 mattes) A highlighter, blush, & a liquid lipstick!! 💁🏽❤️ This is the ultimate day to night palette! I can't wait for you to play!!! You're going to LOVE THIS!!!
This week July 7 Melisa Michelle is going to be at Ulta’s Michigan Aveune store in Chicago. The first 200 guests will get to meet the blogger and shop the palette two weeks before it’s in stores. The palette is only $20, so a lot of bang for your buck. I have a feeling this is going to be the first of many palette’s for Melisa Michelle.