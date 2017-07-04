VIEW GALLERY

Well, it’s official. Chrissy Teigen‘s hair is seriously #summergoals!

Since she made the big chop back in February, Chrissy Teigen has been sporting a chic, wavy lob.

Our favorite Twitter user shocked the internet when she first debuted her new look and, gosh dang it, she did it again.

Yesterday (July 3) Chrissy posted a selfie showing off her new locks. The photo showed the Lip Sync Battle co-host sporting a strawberry blonde hue with long layers (which I can only assume are possible thanks to the magic of extensions) to complete the look.

She captioned her photo “new color” and I can already tell that everyone is going to be taking a page from Chrissy’s book and lightening their locks for summer.

And I couldn’t agree more! It’s honestly the perfect shade to accompany a tan for that effortlessly sun-kissed glow.

You’re rockin’ it, girl!