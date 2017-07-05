When it comes to manicures, there is one foolproof rule that you should always stand by: stick with the same technician. It doesn’t matter if they’re on vacation and won’t be back until next week, you’ll just wait if you really want your nails to turn out exactly the way you want them. Unfortunately for one British woman, she had to learn this lesson the hard way.

Emma Jones from Manchester decided to go and see a different nail tech than her usual stylist. At the local salon, Jones requested rounded nails. Instead of the beautifully rounded nail that most nail fanatics have come to fancy, the technician glued an acrylic nail to her entire finger tip. The rounded acrylic nail covered every part of her fingertip, from her cuticle to the skin around the nail. Instead of the rounded nail art, her finger ended up looking as if she was some sort of strange alien.

Emma told MamaMia that she was too distracted by chatting with the technician to notice her manicure wasn’t turning out how she hoped. “I was completely distracted at the salon because we were talking about my experiences in Turkey as I have just come back from a holiday so I headed out the salon and got in my car and thought what on earth has he done!” she said. “I was mortified so I headed to my cousin’s mum’s salon to have my eyebrows done and she was mortified as she is a nail technician herself,” she added.

Luckily there’s a happy ending to this manicure nightmare. Emma’s aunt, who just so happens to be a nail technician, came to her rescue, but not before taking to Facebook and warning her fans of the horrors of switching nail technicians. She posted a photo of Emma’s manicure-gone-wrong on June 30, writing, “This is what happened to my client when she went into a different local nail bar without doing her research 😂😂 i couldn’t believe my eyes so I had to get a picture 😂😂😂😂 £35 she paid for these.”

Emma’s aunt then showed her followers in the comments how she fixed Emma’s nails. While we’re all glad this ended well, let this be a cautionary tale: never switch nail techs.