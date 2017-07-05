VIEW GALLERY

It seems as though Karl Lagerfeld can’t and won’t be topped when it comes to his creative and artistic appeal.

The French fashion design house’s latest couture show was held on Tuesday morning in Paris and Lagerfeld pulled out all the stops, producing a replica of the 984-foot wrought iron lattice structure names after its engineer Gustave Eiffel.

Oh, just in case you missed that, yes, Chanel built a custom duplicate of the Eiffel Tower within the brand’s traditional show venue of the Grand Palais.

The collection featured 60-plus looks, paying homage to the house’s 1930s-era Parisian roots. Of course, this collection also included tons of tweed. The tweed outfits came with corresponding flat-brimmed sailor hats. Halfway through the show, the models transitioned into their eveningwear segment. Chanel took a different direction with their eveningwear. Gone were their usual midi-length evening gowns and in their place were architectural gowns.

The star of the show was French model Camille Hure, who made her runway debut in Givenchy’s Fall 2015 show.

What’s next for Chanel? Karl Lagerfeld always keeps us guessing, so who knows?