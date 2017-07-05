Pet owners would do anything for their pets. It’s a tight, loving bond and nothing can quite compare. Cat owners are on a whole other level than the rest of the pet owners. The term “crazy cat lady” exists for a reason. Those crazy cat ladies are taking their name seriously and have stepped up the crazy. Now they’re getting matching manicures with their cats and Twitter is dying at the pictures.

It all started when Cristi Hanzel went to buy nail caps for her cat. She saw some that were almost identical to her nail polish color, she told BuzzFeed. She then posted the picture of the matching nails on Twitter and it went viral.

Other cat owners were inspired by the cute matching nails.

my mom bought cat acrylics for peppers nails pic.twitter.com/SACMb4ryNq — bre (@breannaamlopez) June 24, 2017

I don’t know why there is always such a competition between cats and dogs, but dog owners couldn’t let this trend just be for cats. They took to Twitter to show their matching polish with their canine. Also, Twitter user @Necromancer_95 stole Hanzel’s photo and tweeted it out and his tweet also went viral. Twitter really loves pets and their owners with matching nails.

My dog did it better pic.twitter.com/uN7Z4Jq8gy — Corona👑 (@whoreheycorona) June 25, 2017

I've done this with my ruby ♥️✨ pic.twitter.com/JSTqvHSSm2 — melodia🎄 (@reverseoceans) June 25, 2017

You better go online and buy your animal matching nail caps before this cute trend is over. Just kidding! Matching your pet is never going to go out of style.