Joe Jones and Carrie Lee, both Asheville, North Carolina-based police officers, received a noise complaint about a Fourth of July party. When the pair arrived at the house in question, they thought the noise levels were fine and actually joined in on the party. They made a splash and even went on the Slip ‘N Slide. Public information officer Christina Hallingse told ABC News that once they noticed that the Slip ‘N Slide “was so far off the street that emergency vehicles could still pass through, so it was perfectly fine…they decided to join in on the fun.”

Can’t blame them. It looks like a blast.

When it's hot…and your responding to a street complaint…and there's a fun way to cool down…you take advantage of a… Posted by Asheville Police Department on Monday, July 3, 2017

When Officer Lee asked for a garbage bag to go down the water slide, the residents admitted that couldn’t believe it. Meanwhile, Officer Jones thought that he wouldn’t be able to take his turn because a trash bag would be too small, but a neighbor boy grabbed a big raft for the Officer and he also took the plunge. Travis Eagledove, another resident, said that “[Jones] was the only one that made it all the way from the top to the bottom” of the water slide.

Everyone gets a day off for the patriotic holiday, besides police officers, so for them to join in on the Fourth of July fun probably meant a lot to them. The kids at that party will definitely always remember this. One resident, Kathleen Joyce Smith, said that “they told us to have a great day, posed for some pictures and thanked us for the fun!”