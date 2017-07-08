Abortion in any circumstance is illegal in El Salvador, but the country took their harsh rulings one step further in a new conviction that is making national headlines.

Evelyn Beatriz Hernandez Cruz, a 19-year-old high school student from El Salvador, has been convicted for “failing to seek antenatal care” in the case of her stillborn child. She has been sentenced to 30 years in prison, and her country is considering her inaction murder.

What makes the conviction even more disgusting is that Hernandez alleges that she was raped over several months by a gang member, the Guardian reports, causing her unwanted pregnancy. She reports that she didn’t even know she was pregnant when she delivered a stillbirth into a toilet in April of 2016 after feeling stomach and back pain.

Unfortunately, the judge believed the prosecution’s claim that she intentionally killed the baby by failing to care for it, and Hernandez was handcuffed to a bed while she was given treatment for her stillbirth.

While her lawyers are working to appeal the ruling, she has a long road ahead of her, even if she is eventually acquitted of all charges.