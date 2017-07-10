VIEW GALLERY

I hate being involved in drama. You couldn’t catch me poking it with a 20 foot pole. Watching it, on the other hand? Pass the popcorn and pour the wine. It seems that there’s still more juicy news surrounding Drake Bell’s and Josh Peck’s wedding feud.

If you’re new to the feud, here’s the lowdown. When former Drake & Josh star Josh Peck married his longtime girlfriend Paige O’Brien, all of us were shocked that Drake Bell was nowhere to be seen. Better yet? It wasn’t that Bell couldn’t make it. He didn’t get an invite in the first place. In a recent interview with People magazine, Drake Bell finally addressed how he felt about his best friend’s wedding flub.

Foreva eva, foreva eva? -Andre 3000 pic.twitter.com/rs6Mm46Rz6 — Josh Peck (@ItsJoshPeck) June 20, 2017

“I was caught off guard. I hadn’t heard of anything about it. There are no hard feelings. He’s been my best friend for 18 years. In all honesty, we talk all the time. We’ve been talking. I was just expecting…”

No hard feelings, huh? He might say this now, but when Bell first reacted to the news, he didn’t hesitate to post a series of tweets citing his disappointment.

https://twitter.com/kris_nation/status/876971609164304385

Bell later deleted a number of subtweets aimed at Peck after seeing pictures of the wedding ceremony and the reception online. I don’t hate Peck, but would it have killed him to send a text at least? Have our favorite TV bros broken up? Just hearing the drama go down in the first place was enough for the internet to blow up. Bell definitely didn’t expect for it to blow up on social media.

“That was a shock,” he said. “I didn’t think it would be that big of a deal. I did not realize that it was going to have such a viral effect.”

Despite the waves of support from his fans, he drew the line once people started going after Peck.

“That’s my bro you know? It’s kind of one of those things where you’re fighting with him on the playground, but if someone else says something, you’re like–‘Hey, I can say that but you can’t!'”

Hopefully all the drama will start to die down. As much as I love a good fight, I have some pretty good memories of these two growing up. In fact, before ending his interview with People magazine, Bell mentioned how he would love to do a potential Drake & Josh reunion with his former costar. Provided that “it’s done in the right way,” he stated.

Show me a pair of bros as great at these two. I’ll wait.