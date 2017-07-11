VIEW GALLERY

Your go-to Chipotle order is about to change.

The popular fast-casual Mexican restaurant chain is going to be adding queso to their menu, FINALLY. Starting today you can order queso at Chipotle’s NEXT Kitchen at 504 6th Avenue in New York City.

Yum!

The Chipotle NEXT Kitchen is also a new endeavor from the company. It’s a test kitchen that is open to the public. The NEXT Kitchen will be adding new menu items regularly. The kitchen is more updated in general, and they even have digital menus. No more signs on the glass saying that they’re out of guac! It’s a miracle. Besides queso, the NEXT Kitchen will also be testing avocado citrus dressing and two frozen margaritas, one virgin strawberry and the classic margarita with tequila.

Queso has been the most requested food addition to Chipotle’s menu and the CEO Steve Ells knows it. Ells told Eater, “All of our competitors sell queso, and we know some customers don’t come to Chipotle because we don’t offer it.” But still he added chorizo to the menu before queso. There are already so many protein options and only one cheese option!

Ells has a good reason for the company’s slow move to liquid cheese, “We refuse to use industrial additives, added colors, flavors or preservatives in our food, it’s very difficult to make quests that meets our standards.” I’m glad Chipotle has healthy standards, even though that means waiting a little longer for queso.

If the queso becomes extremely popular at the NEXT Kitchen then it’ll be added to a few locations and slowly grow from there. I bet that the queso is going to be on nationwide Chipotle menus in no time.