It feels like it was only yesterday when Lady Gaga took over the Super Bowl halftime show, but it’s already time to start talking about next year’s headlining act and it very well could be Britney Spears.

Britney’s people are currently talking to the TV execs that choose the halftime headliner to see if they can lock in a spot. According to an insider, Britney has made it clear that she’d jump at the chance to perform during the biggest football game of the year. She also told BBC Radio 1 she’d be down to perform at the halftime show.

If Britney is chosen, this means it will be her second time performing at the Super Bowl. She has performed but she never got the chance to sing any of her own hits. The last time she graced the half time stage was in 2001 when she performed “Walk This Way” with Aerosmith, NSYNC, Mary J. Blige and Nelly.

Britney could join the ranks of iconic pop headliners like Katy Perry, Beyoncé and Lady Gaga.

While nothing is confirmed, Britney has a clear shot for being Super Bowl LII’s next headliner. Her Las Vegas show is getting ready to be over soon, she just put out her sixth album Glory at the end of last year and she has a plethora of hits to choose from. Let’s not forget her recent clapback at the haters who thought she couldn’t sing live. Of course, we won’t know anything until it’s closer to game time, which isn’t until February 2018. For now, we’ll all have to sing along to “Lucky” a few more times.