The President of the United States paid a “compliment” heard round the world to French First Lady Brigitte Macron last week that diminished her to her physical appearance — and made the whole of the U.S. cringe in tandem.

“You’re in such good shape,” he told her, before switching to third person: “She’s in such good physical shape. Beautiful.”

Now, athletic apparel company Reebok is responding with a viral subtweet mocking Trump’s objectifying words. On Friday, Reebok tweeted out a graphic that serves as an algorithm for when it is appropriate to say: “You’re in such good shape…beautiful” to another person.

According to the chart, the only situation in which it’s acceptable to say “You’re in such good shape…beautiful” is: “Did you just find a forgotten action figure from your youth, unscathed after decades, in your parents’ basement?”

Situations in when it is NOT okay, according to the graphic, include being in an elevator with a woman, greeting a head of state, introducing yourself to your future mother-in-law, ordering morning coffee next to a woman, and working out next to a woman at the gym.

While the graphic is, of course, funny and cheeky, it makes a powerful point, which is to say: stop reducing women to their physical bodies, ESPECIALLY when you are in a position of power and are representing a country as a whole.

In case you were wondering when it IS appropriate to say, "You're in such good shape…beautiful,"… THIS: pic.twitter.com/Z1cnnRD8Ut — Reebok (@Reebok) July 14, 2017

While oftentimes brands dipping their toes into politics and human rights campaigns to sell products doesn’t exactly go well (see Abercrombie’s LGBTQ+ tweet and THAT Kendall Jenner Pepsi advertisement) this one seems to be garnering applause and nods of approval from many consumers.

Holy crap @Reebok subtweeted the president and I am HERE FOR THIS 🙌🔥 https://t.co/r7SyzXvceg — Fiddler (@cFidd) July 15, 2017

WOW this is a major troll by @Reebok of POTUS. I'm actually surprised a big company would do this. https://t.co/a45YtKrB6Y pic.twitter.com/eNvffs4GvC — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 15, 2017

All my spare 50's now going to Reebok. pic.twitter.com/gXjacK00xN — Tony Stark 2018 💥 (@1IronMan2018) July 16, 2017

“Reebok believes that we should all strive to Be More Human in our lives: to push and challenge our boundaries physically, mentally and socially,” a spokesperson told Mashable, “That also means supporting one another in all of those ways. It seems there is still a lot of confusion about how to do that, and perhaps this little reminder will help.”

Here’s hoping our president will read it and, instead of reacting via Twitter, absorb some of the advice.