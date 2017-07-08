Vice President Mike Pence may get some special privileges that come with his position, but the Internet is finding a photo of Pence touching a piece of space flight hardware — ignoring a glaring “DO NOT TOUCH” sign — more than a little funny depressing absurd.

Pence visited NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, FL on Thursday, and the photo of his inability to abide by clear signage has gone viral.

Many are chiding him for acting like a child.

Pence:….Shiny

Rubio:The sign says "Do Not Touch" Mike!

Pence:….Shiny pic.twitter.com/vyBqZBiBZd — St Peter (@stpeteyontweety) July 7, 2017

Others couldn’t help but draw a striking parallel.

Suddenly I understand why he won't have dinner with a woman who isn't his wife. pic.twitter.com/Vk2BLDRadR — shauna (@goldengateblond) July 7, 2017

This is why Mike Pence will not eat alone with critical space hardware. — Evan T Creed (@TheXRayStyle) July 7, 2017

And other still took the opportunity to practice their Photoshop skills.

U can't touch th—HEY WHAT THE HELL MIKE pic.twitter.com/PQluMoc0YW — Peter Durfee (@Durf) July 7, 2017

Pence and Marco Rubio quickly took to Twitter to make it clear that they are in on the joke; Pence began posting a series of photoshopped images of himself and said that Rubio “dared” him. NASA has also provided a statement to Time saying that no apology is necessary.

“The ‘do not touch’ signs are there as a day-to-day reminder, including the one visible on the titanium Forward Bay Cover for the Orion spacecraft,” NASA said in a statement provided to TIME. “Procedures require the hardware to be cleaned before tiles are bonded to the spacecraft, so touching the surface is okay. Otherwise, the hardware would have had a protective cover over it like the thermal heat shield, which was nearby.”

That may be true, NASA… but don’t expect the memes to stop anytime soon.