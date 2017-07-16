When I was in middle school, I created an “ePiC sUmMeR bUcKeT lIsT” for the fleeting months off school, and it was filled with admittedly bad-ass activities — go raspberry picking, go to the State Fair, buy school supplies, read ten new books (not everyone was cool when they were 14, okay?)

Still, one ambitious teen is taking the summer bucket list trope up a notch with a detailed list of specific items that the Internet cannot stop laughing at.

“My friends, friend found this in an Urban Outfitters dressing room… make this go viral,” user @scorpiosars tweeted of the list, which includes 41 items of startling variety.

Many Twitter users are analyzing the sacred text as a hint into present-day teen culture, with items like “have sex,” (gotta love high school) to “tie a message to a balloon and let it go,” (???) to “8 hoe pics for Instagram,” which I am definitely short on this summer and must do better.

My friends, friend found this in an Urban Outfitters dressing room… make this go viral pic.twitter.com/27u9s2jyfA — yung scorpio (@scorpioqweenbby) July 14, 2017

People are using the list to guess the writer’s age, and encouraging her to finish all of the items. She has already managed to “get a little tan,” “make a summer playlist,” “user sparklers,” “get drunk all the time,” “camp in a backyard,” “decorate room,” and “hook up w/Jacob (again.)”

Also please guess her age cause I'm guessing 15…. she goes from boob hickey to star gaze — yung scorpio (@scorpioqweenbby) July 14, 2017

I think you're wrong. I think this is an innocent mannequin that has come to life and wants to know what it's like to be human. — Jeff Ramos (@ohjefframos) July 15, 2017

I'm guessing she's 17 because of the significance of 17 — Mara “Get Rid of the Nazis” Wilson (@MaraWilson) July 15, 2017

Go get ’em, tiger.