It seems that dress codes continue to get more and more ridiculous. Well, turns out that dress codes aren’t just reserved for the classroom or the gym, they’re also taking over in sports. The Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) is now adding some stricter rules to its roster on the green.

Dress codes in athletics aren’t new. In fact, almost all high-level sports have some kind of standard in reference to professional dress, but these new rules are being called both “body shaming” and “slut shaming” because of their specific language and the sheer amount of updates.

Here are some of the new dress code specifications, as reported by Teen Vogue, sent by LPGA President Vicki Goetze-Ackerman to players on July 2. These go into effect on July 17.

“Racerback with a mock or regular collar are allowed (no collar = no racerback) Plunging necklines are NOT allowed. Leggings, unless under a skort or shorts, are NOT allowed. Length of skirt, skort, and shorts MUST be long enough to not see your bottom area (even if covered by under shorts) at any time, standing or bent over. Appropriate attire should be worn to pro-am parties. You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image. Unless otherwise told “no,” golf clothes are acceptable. Dressy jeans are allowed, but cut-offs or jeans with holes are NOT allowed. Workout gear and jeans (all colors) NOT allowed inside the ropes. Joggers are NOT allowed.”

So, what can golfers wear? Well, it isn’t exactly up to the players themselves.

A professional golfer’s attire is usually purchased by their sponsors, so these new rules mean that players need to make sure their sponsors are actually buying the correct clothes. Athletes can face major repercussions for failing to adhere to the dress code, paying $1,000 for their first violation and then double that amount each time beyond.

As previously mentioned, it’s not unheard of for there to be these kinds of dress codes in country club settings or sports. The reasoning behind them, though, is a bit more troubling.

Heather Daly-Donofrio, the LGA tour’s chief communications and tour operations officer, told Golf Digest that the rules were put into place for the purpose of helping players “to present themselves in a professional manner to reflect a positive image for the game.”

So, women in leggings, skorts, or with “plunging” necklines are unprofessional? This sends girls the message that their aesthetic choices and ultimately their bodies are not only easily sexualized, but also easily dismissed as unprofessional.

Some Twitter users were puzzled by the recent changes.

"You should be dressing yourself to present a professional image." Patronizing much, #lpga dress code? — ❄️️Adele ❄️️ (@missy__m) July 17, 2017

I understand the desire to enforce a more professional vibe, but that necessarily mean banning racerbacks, leggings and joggers? Seems odd. https://t.co/I62Pi85ILe — Ashley Mayo (@AshleyKMayo) July 14, 2017

I looked through a year's worth of Getty photos from LPGA Tour and couldn't find an example of an LPGA golfer who dressed inappropriately. — Ashley Mayo (@AshleyKMayo) July 14, 2017

Hopefully the players won’t see too much harm from these new rules. Maybe the LPGA will be saying “FORE!” to these new rules if people continue speaking out.