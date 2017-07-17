VIEW GALLERY

If you’ve never heard of Miranda Kerr, this is as good a time as ever to do some summer reading. If you do know her, you’re in for a treat. No doubt you’ve seen this Victoria’s Secret model clad in lingerie on the catwalk at least once. If not, tab out for a moment and do a search on her now. She. Is. Gorgeous.

Did you look her up? Well, If you thought she was amazing strutting her stuff on the runway, wait until you see her wedding gown.

She looks every part the blushing bride.

Kerr tied the knot with her fiance Evan Spiegel, the CEO of Snapchat, back in May and the two haven’t looked back since. Nearly two months after their private garden wedding, Kerr finally shared the wedding dress she wore. Kerr gave Vogue the first glimpse of her demure wedding gown before sharing some images on her Instagram.

The Victoria’s Secret supermodel looked like royalty in her custom Dior dress, complete with a pearl headpiece. We’ve seen Kerr dressed in very little before, so seeing long-sleeved and high neck wedding dress was a surprise for some of us. According to Vogue, both her mother and grandmother burst into tears when they first saw the dress.

“A dress that fully covers you creates a sense of purity and mystery,” Kerr said. “I’ve had a lot of fun with fashion, and I used to be more wild, free, bohemian. But in this period of my life, my style is more pulled back. My greatest sources of inspiration have always been Grace, Audrey Hepburn, and my grandmother, who at 80 has an effortless chic: a nice pant, a white blouse, a scarf, a little heel.”

This just proves that you don’t need to show your skin to look or feel beautiful. Women’s clothing isn’t designed to sexualize our bodies. Clothes are designed to emphasize the beauty that’s already there. The amount of skin you show shouldn’t affect that.