Beyonce finally showed off her newborn twins, Sir and Rumi, to the world in an Instagram post last Friday. As you probably know, the internet exploded.

The chosen names are unique, to say the least, but we expected nothing less from the star. So Beyonce’s mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, posted an Instagram of her own to explain what the name “Rumi” means.

The post lists poetry from the 13th-century poet, Rumi, with the caption, “This is poetry by the 13th-century poet ‘Rumi’ it’s not only beautiful but logical. love number three. Sometimes we are the reason we can’t find love!! We have to work on ourselves first to be whole.”

The photo quotes six different writings of the well-known poet:

“This is love: to fly toward a secret sky, to cause a hundred veils to fall each moment. First to let go of life. Finally, to take a step without feet. “Your task is not to seek for love, but merely to seek and find all the barriers within yourself that you have built against it.” “A thousand half-loves must be forsaken to take one whole heart home.” “However much we describe and explain love, when we fall in love we are ashamed of our words.” “Love is the bridge between you and everything.” If you find me not within you, you will never find me. For I have been with you, from the beginning of me.”

Jalal ad-Din Muhammad Rumi is a best-selling poet in the United States, according to the BBC. You have most likely read his poems before without even realizing. The quotes specifically from Lawson’s Instagram are about building yourself in order to welcome love into your life. This concept is a theme of Jay Z’s new album, 4:44 and a theme of Beyonce’s Lemonade.

In an interview with E! News, Lawson gave the most grandmother response when asked about the newborns. She said, “Oh, the kids are wonderful, but the best thing is that you can give them back.”

Welcome to the world, Sir and Rumi Carter!