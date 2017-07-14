In the middle of the night, you probably sat up in bed. Maybe you had a premonition or perhaps you had to pee. Something jolted you awake at around 1:00 A.M. EST and we all collectively wondered just how we were serendipitously disturbed from our slumbers.
Some of us went back to bed, while others checked Instagram.
Those of us who scrolled through IG suddenly understood the divine cause of our awakening.
This:
https://www.instagram.com/p/BWg8ZWyghFy/?taken-by=beyonce
Queen Bey gave us a gift, the first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir. She also gave us insight into their date of birth, one month ago.
“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” the caption read.
Obviously, the internet lost the last of its damn mind. If there was a reason to go the hell off, it’s this. The occasion led to some very strong reactions. We rounded up the funniest of them, and there were plenty to choose from.
https://twitter.com/kingsleyyy/status/885753197863682048
https://twitter.com/TheYonceNews/status/885773816273809408
https://twitter.com/MADBLACKTHOT/status/885729438352031744
https://twitter.com/jaboukie/status/885737395789774852
https://twitter.com/soybree/status/885734807237308416
https://twitter.com/TreN0Songz/status/885734152888123393
Congrats, Bey! We’re so excited to meet the twins. We’re also really grateful for the midnight photo drop… But can we get a little warning before the opening of the heavens next time?