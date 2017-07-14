VIEW GALLERY

In the middle of the night, you probably sat up in bed. Maybe you had a premonition or perhaps you had to pee. Something jolted you awake at around 1:00 A.M. EST and we all collectively wondered just how we were serendipitously disturbed from our slumbers.

Some of us went back to bed, while others checked Instagram.

Those of us who scrolled through IG suddenly understood the divine cause of our awakening.

This:

Queen Bey gave us a gift, the first photo of her twins, Rumi and Sir. She also gave us insight into their date of birth, one month ago.

“Sir Carter and Rumi 1 month today. 🙏🏽❤️👨🏽👩🏽👧🏽👶🏾👶🏾,” the caption read.

Obviously, the internet lost the last of its damn mind. If there was a reason to go the hell off, it’s this. The occasion led to some very strong reactions. We rounded up the funniest of them, and there were plenty to choose from.

beyoncé actually invented motherhood tbh. pic.twitter.com/BghJelCf6w — king crissle (@crissles) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé unveils her twins for the first time, c.July 2017 // The East Wall of the Ara Pacis, c. 13 BCE pic.twitter.com/HZtxD3jXKR — .x kuro (@kurogato) July 14, 2017

How does Beyonce's left knee glow better than yall faces? pic.twitter.com/NtY0UF5KjS — HaramBae (@SirAzamAlot) July 14, 2017

That Beyoncé level of "you'll know my business only when I decide to tell you" is definitely a level to aspire to. — aux god w/ a degree 👩🏽‍🎓 (@_MollyyyS) July 14, 2017

Beyoncé at 1am on a Thursday night pic.twitter.com/Wm48Qy1P14 — ❄️Festive Wigs & Newports ❄️ (@YonceHaunted) July 14, 2017

beyoncé only competes w beyoncé https://t.co/mElcidfibJ — m. (@bbyflevr) July 14, 2017

Congrats, Bey! We’re so excited to meet the twins. We’re also really grateful for the midnight photo drop… But can we get a little warning before the opening of the heavens next time?