VIEW GALLERY

Friday is when Lana Del Rey’s long waited fifth studio album Lust for Life finally comes out. It’s been two years since Lana has come out with new music and her fans are dying for her new album.

Patience is a virtue though and it looks like Lana fans aren’t virtuous. On a subreddit that has been deleted a user took a photo of the copy of the album claiming that a record store in Canada sold it to them early. It wasn’t long after the post that that a leaked online copy of the album was posted.

Fans are FREAKING out about the album.

Lana del rey's 'Lust For Life' album has leaked fans: pic.twitter.com/F02lSBOyqI — phi-kun (@fideocedeno) July 19, 2017

Me calling to find out why Lana doesn't have a Grammy for lust for life even though the album isn't out yet pic.twitter.com/MBbqjnduXi — joey (@JAlLBATE) July 19, 2017

But Lana is not happy about the leak and is calling out fans for not respecting the release date. She is personally calling out fans for listening to the leak.

https://twitter.com/LanaDelRey/status/887557312956686337

https://twitter.com/LanaDelRey/status/887557711767810048

https://twitter.com/LanaDelRey/status/887557962457202688

Not all fans are happy about the leak though. The understand that streams and purchasing is a huge part of the artists income and helps them chart. If you’re a real stan you’d save your listens for when they count!

https://twitter.com/drugproblem/status/887757506495225856

Anyways, buy Lust for Life on iTunes Friday!