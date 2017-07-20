VIEW GALLERY

Linkin Park is known to be one of the greatest rock bands of all time. Members Mike Shinoda, Joe Hahn, Rob Bourdon and the lead vocalist Chester Bennington have created great music from songs like “Numb,” “In The End,” “What I’ve Done” and many more.

However, recently vocalist Chester Bennington has committed suicide at the age of 41. According to TMZ, the singer hung himself at his home in Palos Versed Estates in L.A. County and his body was found this past Tuesday. Chester was a father to six children in which he had from two marriages.

It was stated that Chester struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse for years and was abused as a child, which caused him to have suicidal thoughts as an adult.

The lead singer grew up in Phoenix, Arizona, where his mother, Susan Elaine Johnson, was a nurse and his father, Lee Russell Bennington, was a police detective. However, Lee committed child sex abuse. Chester also had a brother, Brian Bennington. After his parents divorced when Chester was 11 years old, his father gained custody of him and from there, Chester began abusing drugs and alcohol.

Chester was sexually abused at the age of seven by an older male friend until he was 13 years old. After years of never telling anyone about the situation, he told his father, yet never continued the case because they realized the abuser was a victim himself.

I am very lucky.Click on the link if you feel lucky.http://pir.im/gXICM Posted by Chester Bennington on Sunday, December 18, 2016

At 17 years old, Chester moved in with his mother, who banned him from leaving the house after finding out about his drug addiction. The singer worked at Burger King until he moved on with his career as a professional musician.

May he rest in peace.