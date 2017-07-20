Linkin Park Singer Commits Suicide

Linkin Park’s lead singer Chester Bennington has committed suicide.

TMZ says that the singer hung himself at his home in Palos Versed Estates in L.A. County. His body was found Tuesday morning.

Chester was married with six children from two marriages.

Chester struggled with drugs and alcohol abuse for years. He said he had suicidal thoughts before because he was abused as a child by an older male. Chester was very close with Chris Cornell who committed suicide in May. Today was Chris’s birthday.

Chest was 41, may he rest in peace.

COLLEGECANDY Writer
Sarah Weingarten
Writer and social media addict. When I'm not scrolling through various timeline's I'm researching skin care regiments and watching the Cleveland Cavaliers.
