Jake Paul Instagram: Best Photos & Must-See Pictures

You may know him best for his role as Dirk on Disney Channel’s comedy series Bizaardvark or as an internet star who rose to fame from the popular online app, Vine. Jake Paul also has an extremely popular YouTube channel with over 8 million subscribers. He has created a name for himself in the entertainment world and he is continuing to grow his popularity through different social media outlets.

He was born on January 17, 1997, in Cleveland, Ohio. In September of 2013, he began his career in entertainment by posting comedic videos to the Vine app. In 2015, his acting career launched when it was announced that he would be starring in Bizaardvark, a Disney Channel comedy.

From then on, he has starred in a variety of independent films. He has also teamed up with various investors to launch Team 10 (now expanded to TeamDom), an influencer marketing management and creative agency centered around teen entertainment. And of course, you can find him on YouTube alongside his 8 million subscribers.

Fun Fact: Jake Paul has earned the nickname, “One Take Jake” for his ability to dominate difficult scenes in only one take.

